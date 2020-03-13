(LEAD) Virus outbreak already hurting domestic demand: finance ministry
SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- The outbreak of the new coronavirus is already hurting domestic demand and sending reverberations into the local financial markets, the country's finance ministry said Friday.
In a monthly report called the Green Book, the Ministry of Economy and Finance said the virus outbreak is causing downward revisions to growth estimates for most major economies.
"The downward risks, such as increased volatility in the financial market and prices of raw materials, are growing," the report said. "With growing concerns over the global impact of COVID-19, growth projections for the global economy and major countries are being revised down," it added.
Earlier this week, the World Health Organization declared the virus outbreak a pandemic.
South Korea has confirmed 7,800 infection cases with 66 deaths as of Thursday.
Its central bank, however, has already slashed its growth outlook for Asia's fourth-largest economy to 2.1 percent from the previous 2.3 percent.
Others, including global ratings agency S&P, have lowered their growth estimates to as low as 1.1 percent for the South Korean economy.
The state-run Korea Institute for International Economic Policy (KIEP) said that the spread of the virus could result in country's gross domestic product (GDP) contracting 0.51-1.02 percent this year.
The prediction takes into account a fall off in labor productivity, weak consumer sentiment and disruption to trade.
KIEP said hospitality businesses are being hit hardest, with the transport and storage as well as the travel and leisure sectors all being impacted. On the other hand, the think tank said local e-commerce is expected to do relatively well, as people opt to buy products online.
It added that depending on the severity of the outbreak, global GDP may backtrack 0.57-1.13 percent in 2020.
The Seoul government has pledged about 20 trillion won (US$16.4 billion) to fight the virus and support the local economy, and it is also seeking nearly 12 trillion won in an extra budget to help offset the fallout from the outbreak.
"The government will swiftly implement its phase one and two support measures to help overcome the damage from COVID-19 at an early date while also making thorough preparations for the swift execution of the extra budget," the finance ministry said in its report.
