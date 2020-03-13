Go to Contents
No. of coronavirus cases in military remains unchanged at 38

10:20 March 13, 2020

SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- The military reported no additional cases of the new coronavirus among service personnel for the second straight day on Friday, with the total number of infections remaining unchanged at 38, the defense ministry said.

Of the total COVID-19 cases, 21 were in the Army, 13 in the Air Force, two in the Marine Corps and one each in the Navy and a unit under the direct control of the ministry, it said.

The numbers include seven personnel -- three in the Army and four in the Air Force -- who have fully recovered from the new virus.

Around 2,660 service members are currently quarantined in a preventive measure. Of them, 150 have either shown symptoms or had direct contact with infected patients, while the remainder recently visited the southeastern city of Daegu, its surrounding North Gyeongsang Province or virus-hit foreign nations, including China, the ministry said.

As of midnight, South Korea had reported 7,979 confirmed cases of the novel virus, including 67 deaths.

Troops belonging to the Army's 50th division check the driver of an ambulance for fever near its base in northern Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Feb. 26, 2020. The military is taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus among its ranks. (Yonhap)

scaaet@yna.co.kr
