Foreign investors turn to net sellers of local stocks in Feb.
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- Foreign investors became net sellers of South Korean stocks last month, ending their two-month buying spree, data showed Monday.
Foreigners sold a net 3.22 trillion won (US$2.6 billion) worth of local stocks in February, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
American investors sold a net 1.65 trillion won of stocks last month, while German investors net purchased 400 billion won worth of stocks, according to the FSS.
As of end-February, local stocks held by foreign investors came to 545.1 trillion won, accounting for 33.7 percent of the country's market capitalization.
By country, investors from the United States held 231 trillion won worth of local stocks at the end of last month, accounting for 42.4 percent of the total held by offshore investors, followed by those from Britain with 7.8 percent and Luxemburg with 6.6 percent.
Foreigners also bought a net 570 billion won worth of local bonds last month, extending their buying spree to a second straight month. Their bond holdings were valued at 128.7 trillion won, or 6.9 percent of the total as of end-February.
