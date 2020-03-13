Key developments on North Korea this week
16:00 March 13, 2020
SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
March 7 -- N. Korea slams European countries for taking issue with recent projectile firings
9 -- N. Korea fires 3 short-range projectiles toward East Sea: S. Korea's JCS
-- U.S. State Department calls on N. Korea to avoid provocations, return to talks
10 -- N. Korea says leader Kim oversaw long-range artillery strike drill
11 -- U.S. calls out N. Korea's 'significant' human rights issues
13 -- N.K. says leader Kim oversaw artillery fire competition
