Key developments on North Korea this week

16:00 March 13, 2020

SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
March 7 -- N. Korea slams European countries for taking issue with recent projectile firings

9 -- N. Korea fires 3 short-range projectiles toward East Sea: S. Korea's JCS

-- U.S. State Department calls on N. Korea to avoid provocations, return to talks

10 -- N. Korea says leader Kim oversaw long-range artillery strike drill

11 -- U.S. calls out N. Korea's 'significant' human rights issues

13 -- N.K. says leader Kim oversaw artillery fire competition
(END)

