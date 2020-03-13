Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
N. Korea slams European countries for taking issue with recent projectile firings
SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Saturday slammed five European nations for taking issue with its recent projectile firings, saying that it is "unreasonable" to criticize a sovereign country's ordinary military training.
On Thursday, Belgium, Britain, Estonia, France and Germany issued a statement, calling North's firings of two projectiles, presumed to be short-range ballistic missiles, on Monday a provocation that violated U.N. Security Council resolutions.
North Korea's media claimed that the launches were part of a long-range artillery firing drill overseen by leader Kim Jong-un.
N. Korea releases more people from quarantine over virus: report
SEOUL, March 8 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's state media said Sunday that it has lifted the quarantine placed on some 3,600 people over new coronavirus concerns.
Around 3,650 people under quarantine have been released as of Thursday, including some 1,020 in Kangwon Province and 2,630 in Chagang Province, according to the North's radio broadcaster, the Korean Central Broadcasting Station.
In mid-February, North Korea doubled the quarantine period for people at risk of being exposed to the virus to a month as it stepped up anti-virus efforts across the country.
N. Korea fires 3 short-range projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired three short-range projectiles into the East Sea on Monday in what was believed to be part of a joint strike exercise, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
The projectiles were fired northeastward from areas near its eastern town of Sondok in South Hamgyong Province at around 7:36 a.m, the JCS said, adding that they flew around 200 kilometers, reaching a maximum altitude of around 50 km.
The launches came a week after the North conducted similar firings on March 2.
N.K. quarantines about 10,000 people for potential infection by new coronavirus
SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has placed around 10,000 people under quarantine over coronavirus concerns and released about 40 percent of them as they showed no symptoms, according to state media reports.
North Korea has not reported an outbreak of COVID-19, which emerged in neighboring China in late December, but it has intensified anti-virus efforts by tightening its borders and toughening quarantine criteria and procedures.
According to North Korea media reports, Pyongyang has put 2,420 people under quarantine in South Pyongan Province, 3,000 in North Pyongan Province, 1,500 in Kangwon Province and 2,630 in Jagang Province.
N. Korea says leader Kim oversaw long-range artillery strike drill
SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Tuesday that leader Kim Jong-un supervised a long-range artillery strike drill a day earlier to inspect his forces' "sudden military counterattack capability."
On Monday, South Korea's military said the North fired three short-range projectiles off its east coast in what appears to be part of its artillery strike drill involving multiple rocket launchers. It marked the second time in a week that the North has tested weapons.
Kim "guided another firepower strike drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army on the front," the Korean Central News Agency said.
N.K. leader oversees firing drill with no mask despite concerns over coronavirus
SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has continued to appear in public without wearing a mask even though the communist regime is on high alert to prevent the virus from spreading into the country.
Photos released Tuesday by the North's official Korean Central News Agency showed Kim watching a long-range artillery strike drill a day earlier with binoculars in his hands. He was wearing a fur hat but not a mask.
That contrasts with Army Gen. Pak Jong-chon, chief of the General Staff of the North Korean Army, who is seen standing next to Kim with a black mask on his face, while holding binoculars and a walkie-talkie in his hands.
N. Korea ramping up production of masks, disinfectants amid coronavirus fears
SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is ramping up production of face masks, disinfectants and other personal hygiene items needed to help its people fight the new coronavirus, state media said Wednesday.
North Korea has not reported any confirmed coronavirus infection, but the country has urged its people to wear masks and step up personal hygiene as a precautionary measure against the highly contagious disease.
The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling party, reported that all clothing and textile factories near the country's border with China have been mobilized to produce face masks.
N. Korea tightens controls on imported goods over virus concerns
SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has tightened guidelines on disinfecting imported goods as part of efforts to prevent the new coronavirus from reaching its soil, the country's main newspaper said Thursday.
The Rodong Sinmun said the country has recently updated its guidelines on quarantine measures and disinfecting imported goods and distributed them to institutions related to health and border controls.
"It is important to place strict controls on imported goods in order to take scientific and preemptive measures," the paper said, adding that an emergency health committee is "closely watching the worsening situation and the intensifying preventive measures around the world."
N.K. leader attends artillery fire competition
SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un guided an artillery fire competition, stressing that modern warfare is the "warfare of artillery pieces," state media reported Friday.
His attendance in the fire competition held Thursday came after the North test-fired three projectiles off its east coast Monday, the second weapons test that the communist state had carried out this month.
"The competition was aimed to suddenly make selective inspection and evaluation of how the artillery forces of each corps are getting themselves combat ready," the official Korean Central News Agency said.
