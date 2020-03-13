Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
First political party of N.K. defectors launched
SEOUL, March 6 (Yonhap) -- North Korean defectors launched a political party in South Korea for the first time Friday, vowing to work toward "liberating" people in their homeland from autocratic rule and promoting the rights of defectors.
"Although we are few in number I feel that we have great potential ... just two months ago I, myself, was skeptical as to whether or not we would be able to launch the party but a miracle happened today thanks to everyone here," Thae Yong-ho, a former No. 2 diplomat at North Korea's Embassy in London, said in his congratulatory speech at the ceremony to launch the Inter-Korean Unification Party.
The launch came after about 200 defectors formed a preparatory committee last month.
Reopening Kaesong Complex to produce masks unlikely at this point: unification ministry
SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry on Wednesday brushed aside calls to reopen a shuttered inter-Korean industrial complex in North Korea for anti-coronavirus mask production, citing challenges such as the need for workers from the two sides to stay in close contact.
A growing number of people are asking for operations to resume at the factory park in the North's border city of Kaesong, as the South has been struggling to address mask shortages in the wake of the massive outbreak of COVID-19 cases.
"The government is maintaining its position that the Kaesong complex must reopen. However, there are realistic challenges we need to review in order to restart the complex," Yoh Sang-key, the unification ministry's spokesperson, said in a press briefing.
Not plausible to reopen Kaesong park for mask production: official
SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- Reopening a now-shuttered inter-Korean industrial park in North Korea for mask production is not realistically plausible as Pyongyang is blocking its border as part of its fight against the new coronavirus, a unification ministry official said Thursday.
Calls have grown from some lawmakers and experts for the resumption of the operation of factories in the industrial zone in the North's border city of Kaesong to address shortages of masks here amid intensifying anti-virus fight around the world.
"Our stance remains unchanged ... Opening the Kaesong industrial park is a realistic matter that needs to be considered comprehensively and pushed for. Among other things, it should be considered that the North has completely blocked its border and focused on preventing its outbreak," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.
