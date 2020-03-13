Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
N.K. plane arrives in Vladivostok to transport foreigners amid border closure: sources
VLADIVOSTOK, March 9 (Yonhap) -- A special flight of North Korea's flag carrier Air Koryo arrived in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok on Monday, carrying about 100 foreigners from Pyongyang, sources said.
The flight, which touched down at Vladivostok International Airport at around 10:50 a.m., is believed to have transported foreigners, including diplomats, stranded after Pyongyang cut off all international transportation links over coronavirus concerns.
In late January, Pyongyang blocked all its airways and land transportation across its borders with China and Russia over coronavirus fears, rendering foreigners, mostly diplomats, unable to leave the country.
------------
U.S. calls on N. Korea to avoid provocations, return to talks
WASHINGTON, March 9 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. State Department called on North Korea Monday to avoid provocations and return to nuclear talks, after Pyongyang fired three short-range projectiles into the sea.
South Korea's military said the launches on Monday appeared to be part of an artillery strike drill, with characteristics similar to the firing of two short-range projectiles a week earlier.
South Korean military officials say these projectiles, fired from rocket launchers, are little different from short-range ballistic missiles, which the North is banned from testing under U.N. Security Council resolutions.
------------
U.S. Houses passes bill to help Korean Americans reunite with N.K. family members
WASHINGTON, March 10 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bill aimed at helping Korean Americans reunite with their family members in North Korea.
The Divided Families Reunification Act, introduced by Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY), passed the House Monday evening by a 391-0 vote.
The bill directs the Department of State to consult the South Korean government on opportunities for reunions between Korean Americans and their North Korean family members. It also requires the State Department to periodically report to Congress on the progress of such consultations.
------------
U.S. calls out N. Korea's 'significant' human rights issues
WASHINGTON, March 11 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. State Department called out North Korea on Wednesday for "significant" human rights issues ranging from arbitrary killings to torture and severe restrictions on religious freedom.
In the annual Country Reports on Human Rights Practices, the department described North Korea as an authoritarian state led by the Kim family since 1949, where the authorities maintain "effective control" over the security forces.
A long list of "significant human rights issues" cites unlawful or arbitrary killings, forced disappearances by the government, torture by authorities and arbitrary detentions by security forces.
------------
U.S. has offered to help N. Korea against virus: official
WASHINGTON, March 11 (Yonhap) -- The United States has offered its assistance to North Korea to help deal with any outbreak of coronavirus there, a U.S. official said Wednesday.
Robert Destro, assistant secretary of state for democracy, human rights, and labor, told reporters that he was unaware of any COVID-19 cases in the North.
"But we also know that North Korea is a very closed society. Information is very hard to come by," he said at a briefing to unveil the State Department's annual Country Reports on Human Rights Practices.
------------
10 mln N. Koreans in urgent need of food assistance: U.N. report
SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- About 10 million people in North Korea are in urgent need of food assistance as the country's farming has apparently been affected by yearslong "dry" and "irregular" climate patterns, according to a U.N. report.
"Dry weather persisted throughout the first half of 2019 in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea after two consecutive years of dry conditions and irregular weather patterns," the World Meteorological Organization said in the report, using North Korea's official name.
"On average, only 56.3 mm of rainfall in the country from January to March 2019, which is the lowest on record since 1917. About 10 million people urgently require food assistance," the WMO noted.
------------
N. Korea may be ready to test more advanced ICBM: U.S. general
WASHINGTON, March 12 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's recent engine testing suggests the regime may be ready to test a more advanced intercontinental ballistic missile that could pose a greater threat to the United States, a U.S. general said Thursday.
Gen. Terrence O'Shaughnessy, commander of the U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, offered the assessment in a written statement to the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Strategic Forces ahead of a hearing on fiscal year 2021 priorities for missile defense and missile defeat programs.
"Kim Jong-un has demonstrated the capability to threaten the U.S. homeland with nuclear-armed ICBMs," he said, referring to the North Korean leader. "In 2017, North Korea successfully tested an apparent thermonuclear weapon as well as two ICBM designs capable of ranging most or all of North America -- feats only the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council had previously achieved."
