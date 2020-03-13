N. Korea's military was on lockdown amid virus scare: USFK commander
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, March 13 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's military was on lockdown for about 30 days amid the global spread of the coronavirus and recently resumed routine training, the commander of U.S. Forces Korea said Friday.
Gen. Robert Abrams said the North had not flown airplanes for 24 days but is now back to flying training sorties.
"You've seen the public statements by North Korea. They claim that they have no COVID-19 cases. It is a closed off nation so we can't say emphatically that they have cases, but we're fairly certain they do," he said in a videoconference with reporters at the Pentagon.
"What I do know is that their armed forces has been fundamentally been on lockdown for about 30 days, and only recently have they started routine training again," he said.
