(LEAD) N. Korea's military was on lockdown amid virus scare: USFK commander
(ATTN: UPDATES with Abrams' comments on furloughs, other details from 5th para)
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, March 13 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's military was on lockdown for about 30 days amid the global spread of the coronavirus and recently resumed routine training, the commander of U.S. Forces Korea said Friday.
Gen. Robert Abrams said the North had not flown airplanes for 24 days but is now back to flying training sorties.
"You've seen the public statements by North Korea. They claim that they have no COVID-19 cases. It is a closed off nation so we can't say emphatically that they have cases, but we're fairly certain they do," he said in a videoconference with reporters at the Pentagon.
"What I do know is that their armed forces has been fundamentally on lockdown for about 30 days, and only recently have they started routine training again," he said.
The general did not specify the dates of the lockdown, but North Korea resumed testing short-range projectiles this month in what South Korea's military said appeared to be part of the regime's wintertime military exercises.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un supervised both sets of test-firings, on March 2 and 9, and also guided an artillery fire competition on Thursday, according to state media.
North Korea has watched major outbreaks of the coronavirus happen in its near neighbors -- China, where COVID-19 first emerged in December, and South Korea.
In an effort to keep the virus at bay, the regime has tightened its borders and toughened quarantine measures for people and imported goods.
Abrams spoke to the potential furlough of some 9,000 South Korean workers on U.S. military bases should the two countries fail to reach a new agreement by April 1 on sharing the cost of keeping 28,500 American troops stationed on the peninsula.
He said the furloughs would begin at the beginning of next month as scheduled, but that the Pentagon has authorized keeping a portion of the Korean workers to ensure continuation of services affecting life, health, safety and minimum readiness.
"But that only works in the short term," Abrams said. "As I've articulated back to the (Pentagon), there are long term effects depending upon how long we maintain that current status."
He said he has asked the Pentagon for additional authorizations to ensure a smooth transition when the department's 60-day travel restriction imposed on South Korea over the coronavirus ends on May 12.
"We're going to have a large backlog of people who need to depart Korea ... we're going to have a bulge competing with all the inbounds and normal outbounds for the months of May and June," Abrams said.
"I'm in dialogue and provided my recommendations back to the (Pentagon) for some additional resources to be able to retain some additional Korean nationals ... to mitigate the effects of that bulge that we did not properly plan for and predict," he added.
Seoul's foreign ministry announced earlier that the next round of cost-sharing negotiations will be held in Los Angeles next week.
The previous Special Measures Agreement expired at the end of last year, but the allies have been unable to renew the deal amid Washington's demands for a significant increase in Seoul's financial contributions.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)