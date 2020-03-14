Trump hopes to restore travel with Asia as soon as possible
05:36 March 14, 2020
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, March 13 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he hopes to restore travel with Asia as soon as possible following a drop in the number of coronavirus cases there.
Trump made the remark at a press conference at the White House, after declaring a national emergency to fight the coronavirus outbreak in the United States.
He was responding to a question about when he plans to lift travel restrictions and warnings on China and South Korea, which he said he may do during an earlier address to the nation on Wednesday.
