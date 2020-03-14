Go to Contents
08:48 March 14, 2020

SEOUL, March 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 14.

Korean-language dailies
-- 'Coronavirus chaos' in stock market, Moon declares emergency (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Daily 'coronavirus bomb' hammers global stock market (Kookmin Daily)
-- Manufacturing, consumption, finance all ailing due to coronavirus (Donga llbo)
-- Pandemic causes finance market panic, gov't bans short stock selling (Segye Times)
-- Stock market sees free fall; investors sell off stocks, bonds, gold (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Coronavirus sends secondary shockwave through financial market, short selling banned for 6 months (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Global stock market sustains series of shocks (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Collapse virus' infects stock markets (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Investors sell off stocks, bonds, gold (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- World on standstill, 'depression fear' engulfs financial market (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Stocks plunge again, President calls for 'unprecedented steps' (Korea Times)
(END)

