Korean-language dailies

-- Distorting voice of voters, 'satellite party' to hurt political rights (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- U.S. sees explosion of virus cases, bans overseas travels (Kookmin Daily)

-- China with 5 mln, U.S. with 3.5 mln; Global unemployment tsunami (Donga llbo)

-- Stop weekend outings, religious events; best consideration for others (Segye Times)

-- Italy's death toll surpasses China's (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gov't to release cash into market, but can i get my turn? 'Grassroots economy' faces worries (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Previously in tears, Byun Hee-soo now smiles (Hankyoreh)

-- Financial market rebounds with 'currency swap vaccine,' but too early to feel safe (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Stocks, Korean won improve sharply on Korea-U.S. currency swap deal (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Unemployment crisis triggered by coronavirus looms over world (Korea Economic Daily)

