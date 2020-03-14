(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 14)
Pie in the sky
Financial support should no end up as lip service
The government recently announced a plan to provide 10.5 trillion won ($8.6 billion) in financial support for small businesses and microenterprises hit hardest by the coronavirus-driven crisis. These businesses, however, are complaining about the difficulties they are facing in receiving the support in the form of low interest loans. Banks and credit guarantee agencies are reportedly applying stringent rules on borrowers' qualifications and conditions after carefully analyzing their creditworthiness, rendering the government's policy moot.
Many small and midsize businesses have already reached their borrowing limits or are short on collateral. Microenterprise owners' situations are even worse, as many have low credit scores or are delinquent. If lenders apply their lending rules as usual, many of these SMEs and microenterprises will be excluded from the list of beneficiaries.
Consequently, the implementation ratio of support funding is hovering below 10 percent. Between Feb. 13 and March 10, the number of loan applicants and their request amounts totaled 110,988 and 5.24 trillion won, respectively. Only 10,217 applicants, or 9.2 percent, received 466.7 billion in loans, a mere 8.9 percent of the requested amount. The financial support plan, which aims at lending money at an ultra-low interest rate of 1 percent, remains pie in the sky so far for most would-be beneficiaries.
Large companies with deep pockets can endure for some time, but most SMEs and microenterprises are struggling from day to day. Although their sales are plunging, expenses, including wages for employees, remain the same. All this shows why the lenders should drastically ease borrowers' qualifications and simplify their screening procedures. The government should temporarily expand the scope of microenterprises, which is limited to firms with fewer than five workers.
This is no time to be bound by existing rules. Lenders should provide support more boldly and sufficiently even at the risk of failing to collect their loans. The government, for its part, needs to extend the scope of immunity for officials at banks and debt guarantee agencies handling these loans lest its policy end up like a proverbial doctor who arrives after the patient is dead. An emergency situation requires emergency measures.
