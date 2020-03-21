(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 21)

The signing is particularly special for South Korea because it represents the strategic importance of this country to the U.S. economy as well as its international status. It wouldn't have been possible without efforts by Economy and Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki and BOK Governor Lee Ju-yeol. Hong recently sent a handwritten letter to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to ask for a quick currency swap deal between the two countries. Lee also voiced the need for such a deal while meeting Fed Chairman Jerome Powell last month on the sidelines of a gathering of finance ministers and central bank governors of G20 countries in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. They deserve praise for making the deal happen.