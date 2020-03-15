Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #coronavirus-additional cases

S. Korea adds 76 new virus cases, total infections now at 8,162

10:24 March 15, 2020

SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Sunday reported 76 new cases of the coronavirus to total 8,162, marking the first time in 23 days the number of new cases has fallen below 100.

It marked the lowest daily increase in the number of patients since Feb. 21, indicating the outbreak is slowing as health authorities ramp up measures to contain cluster infections.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) also reported three new deaths, bringing the death toll to 75.

S. Korea adds 76 new virus cases, total infections now at 8,162 - 1

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK