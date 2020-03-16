Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 16.
Korean-language dailies
-- Coronavirus likely to be one of key factors in next month's elections (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Spain imposes lockdown, France closes cafes and restaurants over coronavirus (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea pushes for fever checks and other special measures for all arrivals over coronavirus (Donga llbo)
-- Experts say S. Korea needs to push for rate cuts and quantitative easing to tide over economic crisis (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Companies are in desperate need of liquidity (Segye Times)
-- Eiffel Tower, Louvre Museum, cafes close; Europe comes to halt over coronavirus (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Poll shows former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon of the ruling Democratic Party has 50.5 percent of support, followed by former Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, chief of the main opposition United Future Party, with 30.2 percent for parliamentary seat in Jongno district in central Seoul (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Credit ratings of companies expected to be lowered over coronavirus (Hankyoreh)
-- Leaders of G-7 countries to hold teleconference Monday over coronavirus (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Small and medium companies feared to face bankruptcy due to lack of orders at home and abroad (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- U.S. and Europe shut down over coronavirus, S. Korean companies have no place to sell their products (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Daegu, North Gyeongsang named disaster zones (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- New cases of coronavirus infection drop to lowest level in 3 weeks (Korea Herald)
-- 'COVID-19 may trigger global economic crisis' (Korea Times)
