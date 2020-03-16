(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 16)

This is a symbolic measure not only because it is the first time the government has designated a certain area as a special disaster zone due to an infectious disease, not a natural disaster; but also because marks a watershed in the country's fight against COVID-19 in that Daegu and the province, where about 90 percent of cases here have occurred, have shown signs of stabilization. The declaration means the government is preparing to shift the focus of its anti-virus efforts to recovery based on its assessment of damage from the outbreak.