(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 16)
Revitalizing Daegu
Symbolic meaning for fight against COVID-19
President Moon Jae-in has declared the southeastern city of Daegu and some areas in the neighboring North Gyeongsang Province as special disaster zones to pave the way for massive state support for the areas hit hardest by the new coronavirus.
This is a symbolic measure not only because it is the first time the government has designated a certain area as a special disaster zone due to an infectious disease, not a natural disaster; but also because marks a watershed in the country's fight against COVID-19 in that Daegu and the province, where about 90 percent of cases here have occurred, have shown signs of stabilization. The declaration means the government is preparing to shift the focus of its anti-virus efforts to recovery based on its assessment of damage from the outbreak.
The measure comes amid cautious predictions that the outbreak in South Korea may have reached its peak, although dangers of mass transmissions still persist in big cities. On Sunday, the country reported 76 new cases ― the first time in 23 days the number has fallen below 100. The daily new cases have fallen for the fourth consecutive day, while the number of patients released from quarantine increased by 120 overnight to reach 834 as of Sunday morning.
This is largely thanks to the recent completion of extensive tests of more than 200,000 members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a secretive religious sect blamed for the rapid spread of the virus over the past month. The prosecution has delayed an investigation into the sect apparently out of concerns that it may hinder the testing of Shincheonji members, and therefore put the public at greater risk.
However, as the tests have been completed, a full-pledged probe could be launched soon into the religious group and its ranking members, including founder and leader Lee Man-hee. They face various allegations, including fraud, coercion, accounting irregularities, tax evasion and illegal donations to politicians. An investigation is definitely needed to look into suspicions raised by former Shincheonji members and civic activists.
With the latest measure, recovery work in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province is expected to get into full swing. Under the measure, the central government will cover 50 percent of the cost needed for damage recovery. There will also be support programs for residents and small businesses, including exemptions from public utility bills and national health insurance fees.
The nation's fight against COVID-19 is indeed entering a new phase. There have been encouraging signs showing the outbreak has slowed, but that does not mean the fight will be any easier.
(END)