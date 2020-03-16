(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 16)

The minister's animosity toward the medical community has led some pro-government radical groups to raid the office of the Korean Medical Association and hurl insults at their staff. Park's improper comments have plenty of precedent. Appearing at the legislature on Feb. 26, he said, "The biggest responsibility [for the rapid spread of the infections] falls on Koreans who came in from China." He argued for no entry bans on people from China citing advice from the Korean Society of Infectious Diseases. But that was a lie.