Seoul stocks open lower despite Fed's rate cut
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Monday as investors' jitters over the impact of the new coronavirus continued despite the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate cut.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 15.18 points, or 0.86 percent, to 1,756.26 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
On Friday, the main KOSPI and the secondary Kosdaq market nose-dived due to concerns over the global spread of the new coronavirus.
On Sunday (U.S. time), the U.S. Federal Reserve decided to slash its key rate by 1 percentage point to a range of zero to 0.25 percent and roll out a quantitative easing program worth US$700 billion.
The U.S. financial market closed higher Friday on the market's hope over economic stimulus measures around the globe. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shot up 9.36 percent, and the tech-savvy Nasdaq composite gained 9.35 percent.
South Korea, meanwhile, reported 76 new cases of the coronavirus to total 8,162 on Sunday, marking the first time in 23 days the number of new cases has fallen below 100.
Shares lost ground across the board.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics lost 0.5 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix decreased 0.48 percent. Home appliances maker LG Electronics dropped 0.57 percent.
Carmakers also started weaker, with No. 1 Hyundai Motor falling 1.03 percent and its auto parts arm Hyundai Mobis losing 1.75 percent. Kia Motors moved down 1.73 percent.
Pharmaceutical firms, on the other hand, started higher, with Samsung BioLogics adding 0.66 percent and Celltrion advancing 1.17 percent. Hanmi Pharmaceutical gained 1.04 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,215.75 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.55 won from the previous session's close.
