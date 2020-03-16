Virus deaths on steady rise despite slowdown in new cases
By Joo Kyung-don
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- The number of novel coronavirus-related deaths in South Korea is rising steadily despite a slowdown in new cases, data showed on Monday, as experts warned that the country's death toll is likely to increase further.
As of Monday, South Korea reported 75 deaths from 8,236 COVID-19 infections, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), putting its virus fatality rate at 0.91 percent.
The mortality rate for COVID-19 in South Korea has been on a steady rise. The death rate was 0.48 percent on March 1, but it topped 0.7 percent on March 6 and surpassed 0.8 percent last Thursday.
In contrast, the number of new cases has been falling in recent days. On Monday, South Korea reported 74 new cases of the novel coronavirus, marking the second consecutive day that the number of new infections has fallen below 100. It is also the fifth straight decrease in the daily number of new infections since 242 new cases were reported Wednesday.
Despite the slowdown in the pace of new infections, infectious disease experts said that South Korea's death toll from the novel coronavirus could rise further since more than 60 patients were reported to be in critical condition.
"Most deaths from acute pneumonia caused by the virus are reported about two weeks after patients' hospitalization," said Bang Ji-hwan, a doctor at Seoul National University Boramae Hospital in Seoul. "The number of coronavirus patients in the country spiked about two weeks ago, so there is a high possibility that the death toll could go up."
However, he predicted that the country's virus fatality rate is not expected to be high like that of Italy, which has reported a mortality rate of 7 percent, or China, which has reported a rate of nearly 4 percent.
To reduce virus fatalities, experts said health authorities should focus on solving hospital bed shortage problems in Daegu and surrounding North Gyeongsang Province, where more than 90 percent of the country's COVID-19 cases have been identified, while providing more medical support to patients in critical condition.
"Symptoms of novel coronavirus appear to not be severe in the first five days, but they get much worse after that period," Lee Sei-won, a doctor at Asan Medical Center in Seoul, said. "Since there is no cure for the new coronavirus yet, we need to utilize our medical resources efficiently especially for patients in critical condition."
South Korea has been implementing "two-track" system for the treatment of virus patients. It advises those with mild symptoms to visit designated virus treatment centers, while only people with severe symptoms go to hospitals, so that medical staff can secure more beds for patients that need intensive care.
Virus treatment centers serve as temporary hospitals for people with light symptoms. Local firms and public institutions have been offering their dormitories and employee training centers to be used as virus treatment centers.
But in order for the system to work properly, doctors said health authorities need to first think about what they should do with patients with mild symptoms who have been hospitalized in medical institutions.
"It's difficult to ask people with light symptoms to leave their current hospitals," said Yum Ho-kee, a doctor who heads Korean Medical Association's special committee on COVID-19. "Some people say we need to transfer patients with mild symptoms at hospitals to virus treatment centers, but currently we do not have clear standards and systems to carry out such a move."
Doctors also urged that more health care workers are needed to treat patients with severe symptoms in order to reduce virus fatalities.
"One-on-one care is needed for a virus patient, so it requires a large workforce," Lee Sang-hyung, a doctor at Seoul National University Boramae Hospital in Seoul, said. "I think hospitals may have to shift their workforces in other intensive care rooms to treat virus patients."
