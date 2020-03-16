Seoul stocks trade lower late Monday morning amid U.S. rate cut
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Monday morning as investors gave mixed responses over the impact of the U.S. Federal Reserve's bold rate cut and quantitative easing.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 5.10 points, or 0.29 percent, to 1,766.34 as of 11:20 a.m.
On Sunday (U.S. time), the U.S. Federal Reserve decided to slash its key rate by 1 percentage point to a range of zero to 0.25 percent and roll out a quantitative easing program worth US$700 billion.
Investors, however, remained concerned about the economic fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak.
South Korea reported 74 new cases of the new coronavirus Monday, slightly down from 76 new cases a day earlier, bringing the nation's total infections to 8,236.
Investors' sentiment was also limited as China, the top trading partner, announced a disappointing industrial output for the January-February period, which fell 13.5 percent from last year.
Shares traded mixed across the board.
Top market cap Samsung Electronics edged up 0.1 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 0.97 percent.
Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor, however, slipped 1.15 percent, and its auto parts arm Hyundai Mobis lost 2.92 percent. Kia Motors shed 1.04 percent.
Mobile carriers also traded lower, with No. 1 SK Telecom falling 0.25 percent, and its rival KT decreasing 0.24 percent. LG Uplus moved down 2.53 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,220.90 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.60 won from the previous session's close.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)