Banks' loan delinquency rate inches up in Jan.
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- The delinquency rate for South Korean banks' won-denominated loans edged up in January from a month earlier, data showed Monday.
The rate for bank loans more than 30 days overdue stood at 0.41 percent at the end of January, up 0.04 percentage point from a month earlier, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
But compared with a year ago, the rate was down 0.04 percentage point, it said.
The delinquency rate for loans extended to companies increased 0.05 percentage point on-month to 0.51 percent in January, while that for loans to households rose 0.03 percentage point on-month to 0.29 percent, according to the data.
