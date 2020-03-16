Seoul stocks again nose-dive as virus fear overwhelms U.S. rate cut
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended their losses to a fourth consecutive session Monday as investors braced for a bigger-than-expected and drawn-out economic fallout from the global spread of the new coronavirus despite the U.S. Federal Reserve's unexpected rate cut. The Korean won closed to a four-year low against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 56.58 points, or 3.19 percent, to close at 1,714.86. Trading volume was moderate at 671 million shares worth 8.47 trillion won (US$6.9 billion), with losers far outnumbering gainers 721 to 154.
On Sunday (local time), the U.S. Federal Reserve decided to slash its key rate by 1 percentage point to a range of zero to 0.25 percent and roll out a quantitative easing program worth US$700 billion. Investors, however, were apparently more concerned about further economic jitters from the COVID-19 outbreak.
"Although the Fed has rolled out an exceptional measure to stabilize the market, investors are more concerned about the situation that has prodded the Fed to make such a decision," said An Young-jin, a researcher at SK Securities Co.
Investors' sentiment was also spooked as China, South Korea's top trading partner, unveiled disappointing industrial output data for the January-February period, which fell 13.5 percent from last year.
South Korea saw another downward trend in daily new infections of the novel coronavirus Monday, but multiple small-scale cluster infections continued to emerge across the nation. The country added 74 new COVID-19 cases, which were detected Sunday, bringing up the nation's total infections to 8,236.
As the number of patients is still skyrocketing in Europe, South Korea expanded its special quarantine procedures to arrivals from all European countries as well.
Foreigners were net sellers for an eighth consecutive session, dumping 680 billion won. Retail investors were net buyers over the period, purchasing a net 926 billion won Monday. Institutions offloaded a net 340 billion won.
Shares lost ground across the board.
Top market cap Samsung Electronics moved down 2.1 percent to 48,900 won, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 2.3 percent to 80,600 won. Home appliances maker LG Electronics dropped 4 percent to 50,400 won.
Leading online portal operator Naver plunged 6.63 percent to 155,000 won, and its smaller rival Kakao shed 7.23 percent to 147,500 won.
No. 1 carmaker Hyundai Motor slipped 4.93 percent to 82,900 won, and its auto parts arm Hyundai Mobis lost 5.83 percent to 161,500 won. Kia Motors shed 6.07 percent to 27,100 won.
Top chemical firm LG Chem sank 8.22 percent to 312,500 won, and cosmetics maker AmorePacific feel 2.32 percent to 147,500 won.
The local currency closed at 1,226.00 won against the greenback, down 6.70 won from the previous session's close. It marked the lowest level since 1,227.5 won posted March 2, 2016.
