(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 17)

In fact, the Seongnam church could have prevented its believers from catching the virus if it had paid heed to the recommendations from the central government and the municipality that religious groups refrain from holding worship services. Such recommendations were made in late February after soaring numbers of infections among members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus began to be reported. The major religious denominations of Catholicism, Protestantism and Buddhism among others have followed the recommendations by holding online prayer services for their followers.