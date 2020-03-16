'Glove-wall' fence set up to collect coronavirus samples
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean hospital said Monday that it has started to use a "glove-wall" system to collect tissue samples from people who may be infected with the novel coronavirus so medical personnel do not have to wear high-level protective clothing.
The wall, made of transparent acryl, completely separates medical staff from the people they are checking and has specially made holes fitted with gloves for acquiring samples, according to Seoul National University Boramae Medical Center.
The wall is set up at a clinic dedicated to checking people showing signs of COVID-19. The samples collected are sent to a lab, which then sends the results to the health authorities.
"This system fully protects medical personnel from infection risks so there is no reason to wear level D protection suits that take time to put on," a hospital official said.
In addition, the wall reduces demand for protective clothing so it can be allocated to doctors and nurses who treat infected patients in close quarters.
Similar systems will be set up at other facilities such as the community treatment center in Taereung, northern Seoul.
