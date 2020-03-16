USFK removes travel restrictions for Cheonan due to decline in coronavirus cases
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Monday it has removed travel restrictions for South Korea's central city of Cheonan "due to the decline" in coronavirus cases in the area.
Last week, USFK designated the city as a coronavirus "hotspot." Nearly 100 Cheonan residents were confirmed to have the COVID-19 virus, including one USFK employee.
"Personnel residing in Cheonan who were previously deemed non-mission essential should contact their command prior to returning to work," USFK said in a Facebook message.
Upon the designation, USFK personnel in the region were temporarily deemed non-mission essential, and those deemed mission essential were supposed to travel directly to and from work.
As of midnight, South Korea had reported 8,236 confirmed cases of the novel virus, including 75 deaths. Among USFK-related population, nine have tested positive so far, with the latest case being reported on March 10.
USFK maintains its travel restriction measures for the southeastern city of Daegu, where more than 70 percent of the country's total cases have occurred.
