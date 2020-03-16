Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #USFK #coronavirus

USFK removes travel restrictions for Cheonan due to decline in coronavirus cases

17:26 March 16, 2020

SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Monday it has removed travel restrictions for South Korea's central city of Cheonan "due to the decline" in coronavirus cases in the area.

Last week, USFK designated the city as a coronavirus "hotspot." Nearly 100 Cheonan residents were confirmed to have the COVID-19 virus, including one USFK employee.

"Personnel residing in Cheonan who were previously deemed non-mission essential should contact their command prior to returning to work," USFK said in a Facebook message.

Upon the designation, USFK personnel in the region were temporarily deemed non-mission essential, and those deemed mission essential were supposed to travel directly to and from work.

As of midnight, South Korea had reported 8,236 confirmed cases of the novel virus, including 75 deaths. Among USFK-related population, nine have tested positive so far, with the latest case being reported on March 10.

USFK maintains its travel restriction measures for the southeastern city of Daegu, where more than 70 percent of the country's total cases have occurred.

A military guard at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, checks the temperature of a driver to screen entrants to the compound for the novel coronavirus on Feb. 28, 2020, in this photo provided by United States Forces Korea. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK