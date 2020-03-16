S. Korea heightens travel advisory for Europe
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Monday raised its travel advisory for 36 European countries on growing concerns about COVID-19 infections in the region.
The foreign ministry issued a "yellow" advisory -- the third highest level in the four-tier alert system -- calling for restraint in traveling to the countries in Western and Central Europe.
South Korea earlier issued the same level of advisory for five regions in Italy that were hit hardest by the new coronavirus.
The expanded list includes the 27 European Union member countries, 26 Schengen Area nations -- many of which are also EU states -- and five others: Andorra, Britain, Monaco, San Marino and Vatican City.
"The travel advisory was issued in consideration of growing concerns over our citizens' exposure to infection as COVID-19 cases are sharply rising within the European region, where movement is relatively free," the foreign ministry said in a press release.
The ministry said it would continue to review whether to alter the travel advisory level depending on the situation in the region.
