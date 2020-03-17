Korean-language dailies

-- An era of interest rates below 1 percent (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- COVID-19 wreaks havoc on real economy (Kookmin Daily)

-- Terror continues despite 'zero rate,' U.S., European shares plunge again (Donga llbo)

-- Following U.S., BOK chooses 'big cut,' puts rates at historic low (Seoul Shinmun)

-- BOK's 'big cut,' benchmark rates below 1 percent for first time (Segye Times)

-- U.S. stock market opens with nose-dive despite monetary easing (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Global stocks plummet together despite joint monetary easing (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- S. Korean economy in uncharted territory with benchmark rates below 1 percent (Hankyoreh)

-- 'China shock' more serious than expected, industrial output falls 13.5 pct (Hankook Ilbo)

-- BOK cuts rates 0.5 percentage point to historic low of 0.75 pct (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- BOK slashes rates to below 1 percent for first time (Korea Economic Daily)

