Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 17.
Korean-language dailies
-- An era of interest rates below 1 percent (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- COVID-19 wreaks havoc on real economy (Kookmin Daily)
-- Terror continues despite 'zero rate,' U.S., European shares plunge again (Donga llbo)
-- Following U.S., BOK chooses 'big cut,' puts rates at historic low (Seoul Shinmun)
-- BOK's 'big cut,' benchmark rates below 1 percent for first time (Segye Times)
-- U.S. stock market opens with nose-dive despite monetary easing (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Global stocks plummet together despite joint monetary easing (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Korean economy in uncharted territory with benchmark rates below 1 percent (Hankyoreh)
-- 'China shock' more serious than expected, industrial output falls 13.5 pct (Hankook Ilbo)
-- BOK cuts rates 0.5 percentage point to historic low of 0.75 pct (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- BOK slashes rates to below 1 percent for first time (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- BOK cuts interest rate to a historic low of 0.75 percent (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Do not gather in enclosed spaces, government urges, as new cases fall (Korea Herald)
-- Quarantine strengthened for travelers from Europe (Korea Times)
