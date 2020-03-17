Fine dust emissions down 40 pct on coal plant cap
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's fine dust emissions from coal-fired power plants fell 40 percent on-year over the winter season, data showed Tuesday, after the country scaled down the operations of such plants.
Emissions of fine dust from local coal plants reached 3,212 tons over the December-February period, down from 5,320 tons from the same period a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
South Korea has been limiting the operations of local coal plants to 80 percent of their capacity in line with the country's efforts to reduce the emission of fine dust.
The total emissions of fine dust decreased 45 percent in 2019 to 17,072 tons, compared with 30,768 tons in 2016.
Fine dust particles pose serious health risks as they more easily penetrate deeper into the lungs, while ultrafine particles can be absorbed directly into the blood stream.
South Korea maintained a stable supply of power over the period despite the regulations on the coal plants, the ministry added.
