S. Korea to launch 'emergency economic council' over coronavirus impact
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in announced plans Tuesday to establish an "emergency economic council" that will be headed by himself and push for additional bold steps to shore up South Korea's economy in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
He said the government will make swift decisions and take powerful countermeasures against the economic fallout, citing the possibility that the impact from the global spread of COVID-19 could be "far bigger" than expected and prolonged.
He described the current situation as "literally a phase of combined crises," with the real economy and financial markets suffering heavy blows simultaneously, as he spoke during a weekly Cabinet meeting.
He instructed the Cabinet to make speedy preparations for the launch of the emergency economic council that will serve as the control tower of South Korea's emergency response to the economic crisis.
Moon also strongly indicated that South Korea would seek a new stimulus package plus a proposed 11.7 trillion-won (US$9.53 billion) extra budget and a sharp interest rate cut.
"The supplementary budget is not an end but a start," he said, adding that many point out that it's insufficient. He said there's a growing call for "special support measures on an extraordinary level," with the global economy heading toward a recession.
