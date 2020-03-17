Samsung tops global sound bar market for 6th straight year
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday it maintained top status in the global sound bar market for the sixth consecutive year in 2019.
Citing data from market research firm Futuresource Consulting, Samsung said it took up 21.8 percent of the global sound bar market last year in terms of sales revenue, 7.6 percentage points higher than Japan's Sony Corp.
In terms of sales volume, Samsung accounted for 16.5 percent of the global market in 2019, 3.6 percentage points higher than LG Electronics Inc.
Since Futuresource Consulting started officially recording data in 2014, Samsung has yet to lose the No. 1 spot in the global sound bar industry.
Samsung expects the company's latest Q series sound bars to boost its sales this year, creating synergy with its 2020 TV lineup.
The company expects the global sound bar market to surpass 20 million units this year, up from 18.7 million units in 2019.
