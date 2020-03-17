S. Korea again pushes back new school year on virus fears
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Tuesday announced a plan to postpone the new school year for the third time as it moves to clamp down on possible cluster infections of the new coronavirus at schools.
Under the measure, the new school year at kindergartens and elementary, middle and high schools nationwide will begin on April 6, five weeks later compared with other school years, according to the education ministry.
This marks the third time the government has postponed the school year. It was first postponed to March 9 by a week, then by two weeks to March 23 on concerns of children contracting COVID-19 at schools.
