S. Korea's COVID-19 test kits exported to UAE: Cheong Wa Dae

14:24 March 17, 2020

SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has sent 51,000 coronavirus test kits to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in "emergency exports," Cheong Wa Dae said Tuesday.

So far, 17 countries have formally requested the items from South Korea, it added, amid the global attention being paid to the country's rapid testing regime that is apparently behind a lower-than-average mortality rate.

The UAE is the country South Korea can ship the kits to the fastest, according to a Cheong Wa Dae official, who added that the move is part of "important international cooperation" on the pandemic.

The kits arrived in the UAE earlier this week, the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

