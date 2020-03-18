Go to Contents
06:57 March 18, 2020

SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 18.

Korean-language dailies
-- Parliament passes 11.7 tln-won extra budget bill to fight coronavirus (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon to spearhead emergency economic meeting on anti-virus efforts (Kookmin Daily)
-- New school year pushed back by another two weeks over virus fears (Donga llbo)
-- S. Korea again pushes back new school year on virus fears (Seoul Shinmun)
-- New school year to begin April 6 (Segye Times)
-- Coronavirus batters real economy around the world (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Nat'l Assembly passes 11.7 tln-won extra budget bill for anti-virus response (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon revives 'emergency economy meeting' to step up fight against coronavirus (Hankyoreh)
-- Schools delayed until April due to virus fears (Hankook Ilbo)
-- School openings pushed back again, to start April 6 (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Virus fear' roller-coaster global markets wipe out US$20 tln in stocks (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- School openings put off again to April 6 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Start of school put back again (Korea Herald)
-- Virus sends individuals, firms into bankruptcy (Korea Times)
(END)

