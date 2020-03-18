Korean-language dailies

-- Parliament passes 11.7 tln-won extra budget bill to fight coronavirus (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Moon to spearhead emergency economic meeting on anti-virus efforts (Kookmin Daily)

-- New school year pushed back by another two weeks over virus fears (Donga llbo)

-- S. Korea again pushes back new school year on virus fears (Seoul Shinmun)

-- New school year to begin April 6 (Segye Times)

-- Coronavirus batters real economy around the world (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Nat'l Assembly passes 11.7 tln-won extra budget bill for anti-virus response (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Moon revives 'emergency economy meeting' to step up fight against coronavirus (Hankyoreh)

-- Schools delayed until April due to virus fears (Hankook Ilbo)

-- School openings pushed back again, to start April 6 (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 'Virus fear' roller-coaster global markets wipe out US$20 tln in stocks (Korea Economic Daily)

