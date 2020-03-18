N. Korea remains world's least economically free nation: U.S. think tank
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, March 17 (Yonhap) -- North Korea remains the world's least economically free nation, with 4.2 points on a scale of 100, according to an index published by a U.S. think tank Tuesday.
North Korea's overall score dropped by 1.7 points due to decreases in its scores for property rights and government integrity, according to the Heritage Foundation's annual Index of Economic Freedom.
The communist regime ranked lowest among the 180 nations surveyed in the second half of 2018 through the first half of 2019.
Singapore ranked the highest, with 89.4 points, while South Korea came 25th, with 74 points.
"The economy of North Korea is severely repressed and has been the lowest-ranked in the world since the inception of the Index in 1995," the think tank wrote in a report, adding that gross domestic product growth was estimated to have been negative in 2018 and "very weak" in the preceding four years.
"Beset by chronic structural problems in one of the world's most centrally commanded and least open economies, North Korea's despotic military regime has tolerated modest development of markets and limited private entrepreneurship in order to boost government revenue," it continued.
"In a country that lacks even the most basic policy infrastructure of a free-market economy, economic freedom is nearly impossible," said the report.
North Korea scored zero on all but five of the 12 criteria for economic freedom. Those five are property rights (20.1), judicial effectiveness (5.0), government integrity (15.1), business freedom (5.0) and labor freedom (5.0). There was "zero" trade freedom, investment freedom or financial freedom, among other things.
South Korea's overall score increased by 1.7 points due to higher scores on property rights, judicial effectiveness, government integrity and monetary freedom.
Among 42 countries in the Asia-Pacific region, the country ranked seventh, after Singapore, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Australia, Taiwan and Malaysia. It was followed by Japan in eighth place.
"The potential benefits of South Korea's relatively high degree of market openness are undercut by less impressive performance in judicial effectiveness, government integrity, and the management of public spending," the report said. "South Korea's economy, rated moderately free through most of the history of the Index, has advanced to mostly free in the past eight years."
It added: "A dynamic private sector with a well-educated labor force and high capacity for innovation has capitalized on openness to global trade and investment. A sound legal framework is in place, but lingering corruption continues to undermine equity and trust in government."
