(LEAD) S. Korea raises cap on bank's currency forward positions

SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Wednesday it will raise the cap on bank's currency forward positions to inject more dollars into the currency market, the latest follow-up to the market stabilization measures.
The cap for local banks will be revised up to 50 percent from the previous 40 percent, with that for foreign banks operating in the country to be set at 250 percent, up from the previous 200 percent, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
The measure will take effect Thursday, the ministry said.
The ministry also said it will work with the Bank of Korea and the Financial Supervisory Service to ensure that South Korean companies and financial institutions do not have difficulty in securing U.S. dollars.
In 2010, the financial authorities introduced the cap to control excessive capital inflows and short-term borrowings.
The South Korean won was trading at 1,238.05 won against the U.S. dollar as of 9:15 a.m., up 5.45 won from the previous session's close.
On Tuesday, the local currency hit a record low of 1,243.50 won in a decade amid a growing market rout sparked by the spread of the new coronavirus.
"The measures will help stabilize the currency swap market by inducing more foreign funds," Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said in a meeting with other economy-related ministers.
Separately, Eun Sung-soo, chairman of the Financial Services Commission, said the authorities will closely monitor markets and take swift actions, if necessary, adding that financial markets could remain highly volatile due to the spread of the new coronavirus. He made the comments in a meeting with ruling party lawmakers at the parliament.
