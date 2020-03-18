Go to Contents
Recommended #NK #Russia trade

N. Korea's trade with Russia jumps 40 pct despite sanctions: data

09:15 March 18, 2020

SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's trade with Russia jumped about 40 percent on-year in 2019 despite global sanctions imposed on Pyongyang, data showed Wednesday.

According to the data disclosed by the International Trade Centre, bilateral trade between North Korea and Russia came to US$47.9 million last year, up 40.6 percent from a year earlier.

North Korea imported $44.9 million worth of products from Russia last year, with its exports to the neighboring country reaching $3 million, the data showed.

Petroleum products accounted for the largest portion of North Korea's imports with $27.2 million. Musical instruments were North Korea's largest export to Russia, reaching $1.6 million.

The increase came despite global sanctions restricting Pyongyang from seeking major economic cooperation and importing materials that could be used for military purposes.

kokobj@yna.co.kr
