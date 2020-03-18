S. Korea calls for partners to maintain trade amid new coronavirus
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's trade minister said Wednesday the country operates an open and transparent quarantine regime against the new coronavirus, and urged trade partners to keep their business going with Asia's No. 4 economy.
"South Korea has been effectively containing and managing the COVID-19 outbreak by carrying out preemptive tests and treatments transparently," Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee said during her meeting with the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA).
"The country is operating a strict quarantine system on those departing from South Korea to prevent the spread of the virus," the minister added, saying other countries and overseas business partners should be aware of its all-out measures against the novel virus.
The total number of countries and territories imposing entry or quarantine restrictions on South Koreans reached 151 as of Tuesday despite Seoul having seen a marked drop in new virus infections.
The country added 93 new cases Wednesday, bringing the nation's total infections to 8,413, dropping to a double-digit rise for the fourth straight day.
"To overcome the economic crisis sparked by COVID-19, every country should bolster their quarantine efforts, but at the same time maintain the economic activities," Yoo said.
South Korea earlier announced a set of measures to revitalize its ailing exports, including providing financial programs worth 260 trillion won (US$219 billion) for exporters, and operate customs clearance services around the clock.
The country's daily average exports slipped 2.5 percent on-year to $1.78 billion in the first 10 days of March, feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 epidemic.
South Korea's exports rebounded 4.5 percent in February, snapping their 14-month losing streak aided by the improving chip sector and extended working days.
Annual exports fell 10.3 percent in 2019, hit by the lengthy trade feud between the United States and China.
