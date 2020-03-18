S. Korea sends military planes to secure more protective clothing amid anti-virus efforts
SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has dispatched two military transport aircraft to Myanmar to bring 80,000 sets of protective clothing for use in dealing with the new coronavirus, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.
A foreign ministry official said two Air Force C-130J planes departed for the Southeast Asian nation on the mission to deliver the items from a production line run by a South Korean company.
The government has made a purchase order with the company for 350,000 protective clothing items. While most of the stock has been delivered, the government decided to secure the remainder via military transportation given the urgency around the spread of COVID-19, the official said.
The dispatch involves no evacuation of South Korean nationals, the official added.
Although there has been a marked decrease in the daily confirmed infection cases, South Korea is still on high alert to contain the pandemic through stepped-up measures to curb community spread and the inflow of the virus from overseas.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)