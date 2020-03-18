(LEAD) Vice health minister in self-quarantine after contacting virus patient
SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's vice health minister has gone into self-quarantine after having contact with a virus patient, the country's health authorities said Wednesday.
Vice Health Minister Kim Ganglip held a meeting with the head of a general hospital south of Seoul and other health-related officials on Friday.
So far, a total of 29 virus patients, including two doctors, have been traced to the general hospital, Bundang Jesaeng Hospital, since its first virus outbreak on March 5.
The hospital chief was diagnosed with COVID-19 infection earlier in the day, with health officials saying he started to show some symptoms last Wednesday and Thursday just before the gathering with Kim.
"Epidemiological reviews are ongoing to determine the degree of contact made by the vice minister and others at the gathering, like where everyone sat and whether or not they wore masks," Jeong Eun-kyeong, the head of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), said at a news briefing.
Initially, the health ministry said more than 20 hospital chiefs were to attend the meeting in downtown Seoul.
It said that the vice minister has not been ordered to go into quarantine at present, and eight other health ministry officials who were present at the meeting have gone home to wait for clinical test results.
South Korea reported less than 100 new COVID-19 cases in each of the last four days. As of midnight, the country has identified 8,413 confirmed cases since its first outbreak in the country on Jan. 20.
