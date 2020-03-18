(2nd LD) Vice health minister goes into self-quarantine after contacting virus patient
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES with more details throughout)
SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's vice health minister has gone into self-quarantine for two weeks after having made contact with a virus patient, the country's health authorities said Wednesday.
Vice Health Minister Kim Ganglip held a meeting with the head of a general hospital and other health-related officials on Friday.
A total of 29 virus patients, including two doctors, have been traced to the general hospital, Bundang Jesaeng Hospital, south of Seoul, since its first virus outbreak on March 5.
The hospital chief was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier in the day, with health officials saying he started to show symptoms last Wednesday and Thursday, just before the gathering with Kim.
"Epidemiological reviews showed that Kim and seven other health ministry officials have come into close contact with the hospital chief," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement.
Initially, the health ministry said more than 20 hospital chiefs were to attend the meeting in downtown Seoul. It said that while no official has shown signs of illness so far, they will all be quarantined for two weeks and be monitored carefully. If they show signs of illness, they will be tested for viral infection.
South Korea reported less than 100 new COVID-19 cases in each of the last four days. As of midnight, the country has identified 8,413 confirmed cases since its first outbreak in the country on Jan. 20.
yonngong@yna.co.kr
(END)