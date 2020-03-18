WINNER to drop 3rd full-length album next month

Go to Contents
15:18 March 18, 2020

SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy band WINNER will drop its third full-length album, "Remember," next month, in its return to the music scene, its agency said Wednesday.

Ahead of the official album launch on April 9, the band will release lead single "Hold" on March 26, according to YG Entertainment.

The album is WINNER's first full-length album since "Everyday," released in 2018.

Including "Hold," the new album carries a total of 12 tracks.

This is likely to be WINNER's last full-length album before member Jinwoo's temporary leave from band duties this year to serve in the military.

A teaser image of WINNER's new album, "Remember," provided by YG Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

