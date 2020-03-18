Foreign sell-offs extend to 10th day amid market turmoil
SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- Foreign investors extended their selling binge of local stocks to a 10th straight session, aggravating already dampened investor sentiment hit hard by the new coronavirus, data showed Wednesday.
Offshore investors offloaded a net 585 billion won (US$469.7 million) worth of local stocks on Wednesday. The country's benchmark index, the KOSPI, extended its headlong fall to a sixth consecutive session by shedding 4.86 percent to close at 1,591.20 points.
Foreigners have been net sellers since March 5, having net sold a total of 8.01 trillion won. They sold a net 1.31 trillion won on March 9, the largest daily total on record.
The foreign investors' sell-off mode continued as the spreading coronavirus spooked investor sentiment, fanned by border closures, travel restrictions and lockdowns around the world.
The magnitude of the selling binge of South Korean stocks narrowed, however, on hopes of strong stimulus plans in the pipeline.
On Tuesday (local time), U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin revealed that emergency plans are being drafted that include a some $1 trillion stimulus package, $300 billion worth of deferred tax payments and even cash payments to struggling families.
Mnuchin's announcement led to a long-waited market rebound, with a 5.20 percent jump in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, a 6.23 percent hike in the Nasdaq composite index and a 6 percent gain in the S&P 500.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)