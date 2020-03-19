U.S. says talks ongoing, committed to mutually acceptable defense deal with S. Korea
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, March 18 (Yonhap) -- The United States remains committed to finding a mutually acceptable agreement with South Korea on sharing the cost of stationing American troops on the peninsula, a State Department spokesperson said Wednesday on the second day of a new round of negotiations.
The two sides opened their seventh round of talks on renewing the Special Measures Agreement in Los Angeles on Tuesday, after a two-month hiatus. The two-day talks are expected to wrap up later Wednesday.
"Negotiations are still ongoing and we remain committed to finding a mutually acceptable agreement for both sides," the spokesperson told Yonhap News Agency on background.
Without an agreement, the U.S. has warned of furloughs for some 9,000 Koreans working on its military bases on the peninsula beginning April 1.
Seoul has sought to first reach an agreement on the issue of wages before concluding a comprehensive deal, but Washington has objected to the idea.
The U.S. initially demanded a more than five-fold increase in Seoul's contributions to US$5 billion, but is now reportedly asking for $4 billion.
South Korea has balked at the demands and reportedly offered a 10 percent increase on the $870 million it was required to pay under last year's SMA, which expired at the end of December.
Some 28,500 American troops are currently stationed in South Korea.
The negotiations are being led by Jeong Eun-bo on the South Korean side and James DeHart on the U.S. side.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)