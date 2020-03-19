Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 19.
Korean-language dailies
-- Seoul city to pay up to 500,000 won to 1.17 million households (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Government's virus-related financial support measures 'pie in the sky' for some (Kookmin Daily)
-- 75 affected in cluster infection at Daegu nursing home (Donga llbo)
-- 17-year-old with pneumonia symptoms dies in Daegu, 74 infected at nursing home (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Disaster-related basic income 'double-edged sword,' meticulous planning is key for success (Segye Times)
-- Countries around the world pledge massive stimulus to save virus-hit economy (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'My high school senior son got fever after waiting in rain for 1 hour to buy masks, his last words were mom I'm sick' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- U.S., Japan pushes for virus-related cash assistance, virus-related income in full swing (Hankyoreh)
-- World doles out 'blank check' to help virus-hit households (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Seoul city to pay 300,000 to 500,000 won to 1.17 million households (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- World unleashes more economic stimulus compared to 2008 financial crisis (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Despite best measures, KOSPI drops to 10-year low (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea on edge over new coronavirus clusters in Daegu (Korea Herald)
-- WHO to join Korea in COVID-19 research (Korea Times)
