Seoul stocks open lower as virus angst persists
SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Thursday tracking an overnight plunge on Wall Street as investors placed greater weight on the economic fallout sparked by the new coronavirus pandemic over stimulus measures proposed by major economies.
The Korean won also continued to slide against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 5.84 points, or 0.37 percent, to 1,585.36 as of 9:15 a.m. Both the KOSPI and the Korean won closed at 10-year lows in the previous session.
Washington announced Tuesday (local time) it is considering a stimulus package of a whopping US$1 trillion to cope with the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, including providing cash payments to its citizens.
But the U.S. stock market has been on a sharp slide. The Dow Jones Industrial Average again crashed 6.3 percent, and the tech-heavy NASDAQ also plummeted 4.7 percent.
Investors are increasingly worried that intervention may run out and is not enough to put the virus-stricken economy back on track.
The sentiment was further damaged as the rising number of countries closing their borders was poised to weigh on global business activities as well. Leaders of the European Union agreed to ban the entry of visitors from outside the bloc.
South Korea has been posting signs of a slowdown in its outbreak of the novel virus, but cluster infections are still emerging.
The country detected 93 new cases Tuesday, bringing up the nation's total infections to 8,413, rising in the double digits for the fourth straight day.
Most large-cap stocks plunged across the board.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics lost 0.44 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix fell 0.96 percent.
Carmakers also started lower, with No. 1 Hyundai Motor decreasing 0.14 percent and its smaller sister Kia Motors moving down 0.2 percent. Auto parts producer Hyundai Mobis shed 0.35 percent.
Top chemical firm LG Chem slipped 3.57 percent, while leading cosmetics maker AmorePacific climbed 5.62 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,255.60 against the U.S. dollar, down 9.90 won from the previous session's close.
