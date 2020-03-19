N.K. paper urges efforts to complete just-started hospital construction by October
SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's main newspaper called Thursday for completing the just-started construction of a general hospital in Pyongyang by October's founding anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party after leader Kim Jong-un attended its groundbreaking ceremony earlier this week.
During the ceremony held Tuesday, Kim ordered that the construction of Pyongyang General Hospital should be completed by the ruling party's 75th founding anniversary on Oct. 10, according to state media reports.
Some raised skepticism over whether the North could make it in such a short time amid its nationwide efforts to block the outbreak of the new coronavirus and challenges in obtaining necessary materials and medical devices due to global sanctions.
"All should stand up like a single person in the struggle to complete Pyongyang General Hospital by the party's 75th founding anniversary," the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling Workers' Party, said in an editorial.
The government and all relevant agencies were urged to make efforts to "ensure the supply of necessary materials and facilities" needed for the hospital construction by intensifying overall production.
The paper also emphasized that "every construction procedure and method should be strictly followed and that active efforts should be made" to maintain the "highest-level quality."
The construction was launched as North Korea is making all-out efforts to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks on its soil by blocking its border and toughening quarantine criteria.
The North has yet reported any confirmed coronavirus infections, though its media has reported that there are thousands of people under medical supervision for potential infection. Pyongyang has called blocking the virus a "political matter" that will determine the fate of the country.
