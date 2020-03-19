N. Korean babies' life expectancy averages 71.6 years: CIA data
SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- The average North Korean can expect to live 71.6 years, recent U.S. government data showed, putting the impoverished communist nation at 161st in the world in terms of life expectancy.
A North Korean male born this year is expected to live an average of 67.7 years, while the average female can expect to live 75.6 years, according to the data posted on the online World Factbook of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).
South Korea came in 15th among 228 countries with an average life expectancy of 82.6 years.
Monaco was at the top with 89.3 years, followed by Japan and Singapore with 86, the index showed.
Life expectancy is a measure of the average life span of a baby born this year.
The index estimated the population of North Korea to be 25,643,466, ranking 54th in the world.
The proportion of North Koreans 65 years or older of the total population was 9.65 percent.
North Korea is categorized as an aging society, which refers to countries where the proportion of those age 65 or older exceeds 7 percent, according to the World Health Organization.
The average number of children per woman in North Korea is estimated at 1.92 this year, while the fertility rate for South Korea is 1.29 per woman, according to the index.
