Banks' capital adequacy ratio down in 2019

12:00 March 19, 2020

SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean banks saw their capital adequacy ratio fall slightly in 2019 from a year earlier, data showed Thursday.

The average capital adequacy ratio of 19 commercial and state-run banks stood at 15.25 percent as of the end of last year, down 0.16 percentage point from the same period in 2018, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

A key barometer of financial soundness, the ratio measures the proportion of a bank's capital to its risk-weighted credit.

The Switzerland-based Bank for International Settlements (BIS), an international organization of central banks, requires lenders to maintain a ratio of 8 percent or higher.

Last year, Citibank Korea Inc. posted the highest capital adequacy ratio among banks in South Korea at 19.56 percent, while that of two internet-only banks -- K-Bank and Kakao Bank -- stood at 10.88 percent and 13.48 percent, respectively.

