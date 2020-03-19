Seoul stocks crash by more than 5 pct late Thursday morning
SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks expanded their losses late Thursday morning as foreign investors continued to sell off local shares amid concerns over greater than expected economic fallout from the new coronavirus pandemic.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had crashed 82.97 points, or 5.21 percent, to 1,508.23 as of 11:20 a.m. Both the KOSPI and the Korean won closed at 10-year lows in the previous session.
The index sank below 1,500 at one point during the morning session.
The continued market rout came as investors became increasingly worried that the economic stimulus measures by major economies around the globe is not enough to revitalize the ailing financial market.
Washington announced Tuesday (local time) that it is considering a stimulus package of a whopping US$1 trillion to cope with the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, including providing cash payments to its citizens.
But the U.S. stock market has been on a sharp slide. The Dow Jones Industrial Average again crashed 6.3 percent on Wednesday (local time), and the tech-heavy NASDAQ also plummeted 4.7 percent.
South Korea reported 152 new cases of the new coronavirus Thursday, up from 93 new cases a day earlier, bringing the nation's total infections to 8,565.
Blue chip shares lost ground across the board.
Top market cap Samsung Electronics plunged 4.28 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix slipped 5.61 percent. Battery maker Samsung SDI crashed 11.51 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem nose-dived 10.36 percent, and top oil refiner S-Oil decreased 5.72 percent. SK Innovation surrendered 10.86 percent.
Pharmaceutical companies also traded in negative terrain. Samsung BioLogics decreased 5.87 percent, and Celltrion moved down 4.46 percent. Hanmi Pharmaceutical shed 3.18 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,279.50 won against the U.S. dollar, down 33.80 won from the previous session's close.
